Guv Tamilisai holds students’ darbar, assures solution to woes

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday held a ‘darbar’ with students from various universities across the State, including from IIIT-Basara which has of late been in the eye of a storm.The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all State universities, assured the students that she would bring all their grievances to the notice of the authorities concerned and find solutions.

About 30-40 students from five different educational institutes, universities and colleges across the State submitted their representations and narrated the problems they are facing.“There are no facilities, no academic excellence, no research facilities in the university. Research scholars do not get any fellowship or stipend from the government. We want laboratories for science and technology to be set up,” said Lokanayak, a student of Kakatiya University in Warangal. Other students accompanying him complained about the mess food and hostel facility, a common grievance of almost all those who met the Governor. Students of Osmania University complained about pigs and rats roaming in the classroom.

“There are only 1,200 sanctioned professors. However, only 200-300 professors are actually working because of which the quality of research has declined. There are issues with hostel facilities, mess food as well, said Mallesh Yadav, who is pursuing PhD from OU. Tamilisai said that students should have amenities like food and accommodation of minimum standards to enable them to pursue their studies.

Guv promised to visit varsities, say students

A good job or a vocation after education should be ensured to students, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who held a ‘durbar’ with students from various universities across the State on Wednesday, said.

The students told reporters later that the Governor assured them that she planned to visit some universities. In April, she had submitted a report to the Centre on the lack of faculty and facilities at various universities in the State. She had later told reporters in Delhi that around 60 percent of posts in the universities were vacant and the State government was intentionally diluting these varieties. When asked about the plans of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to introduce a Bill replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister Chancellor of State universities, Tamilisai had recently said: “The Chief Minister has freedom and can do whatever he wants.”

