Hot topic at BJP padayatra: When will Rajagopal Reddy join?

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has not yet made any official announcement that he would be joining the BJP, saffron party leaders have already begun discussing when and where he will be joining the saffron brigade.

BJP leaders who are in Praja Sangrama Yatra are planning to make arrangements for Rajagopal to join BJP on August 7 if his resignation to MLA’s post is accepted by then. If it gets delayed, they are planning to welcome him into the party’s fold on August 26, on the concluding day of the padayatra, when a public meeting will be held at the Arts College Ground in Hanamkonda, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, describing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a ‘blackmailer’ who has not given up on abusing his political opponents despite being elevated to the top position in his party, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender strongly condemned the comments made by the former, after Rajagopal Reddy quit the Congress on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at BJP’s party office in Nampally, Rajender said though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had tried to lure Rajagopal by offering him a Ministerial post for joining the TRS, he did not yield, and kept fighting on behalf of the people of his constituency, though Congress hadn’t supported him.

“Rajagopal’s contracts were cancelled and the State government withheld the bills due to him and acted with vengeance against him,” he said. Reminding Revanth about his own political stints, Rajender said it was the arrogance of Congress since Indira Gandhi’s reign, that had resulted in the emergence of regional parties in India.

TAGS
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy BJP Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls
