I did not allow Revanth to enter my residence: Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Locking horns with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy for making insinuations against him in the wake of his announcement of quitting the party and the membership of Assembly, Munugode Congress lawmaker Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday challenged him to prove the allegations that he had received financial benefits from the BJP in return for joining the party.

Speaking to the media asked: “If Revanth Reddy proves his allegations, I am ready to renounce politics. But would he resign as TPCC chief if he cannot substantiate his charges against me?” Launching a verbal attack, Rajagopal displayed the video clips of Revanth Reddy terming Sonia as “Bali Devatha” (A Goddess who seeks human or animal sacrifices). “Revanth even termed the Congress ‘Scamgress’,” Rajgopal recalled.

Lashing out at Revanth on his “questionable methods” for political survival, Rajagopal said that the former’s brand was that of a “blackmailer”. He said the investors in AP and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu backed Revanth. “Revanth Reddy has been amassing thousands of crores of rupees by blackmailing builders and contractors with information obtained through RTI and other means. Otherwise, how could you have so much wealth without running any business,” he asked.

Quashing allegations that he had recommended Revanth for the post of TPCC president, Rajagopal Reddy said that he had never supported Revanth’s elevation and dared him to prove it. “After becoming TPCC chief, Revanth had asked me if he could meet me at my place. Keeping in mind his criminal antecedents, I never allowed him to enter my home and met him outside. The meeting didn’t last long,” Rajagopal explained.

