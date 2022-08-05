More IIIT-Basara students ill, varsity rules out food poisoning

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Barely weeks after about 150 students were rushed to various hospitals for food poisoning, about 20 IIIT-Basara engineering college students fell ill and were being treated in the campus in Nirmal district on Thursday.The students said that they had ‘uthappam’ as breakfast, following which they started vomiting. They also complained of stomachache and headache and were rushed to the campus dispensary.

However, the varsity administration rejected any talk of food poisoning, insisting that it was a case of seasonal fever, pointing to the fact that there was no need to send any student to the hospital. Notwithstanding Thursday’s incident, questions regarding the quality of food supplied to the students remain.Recently, students staged a hunger strike in the dining hall itself, refusing to eat for a day-and-a-half. They called off their protest after the food inspector collected samples of the food served.

On Wednesday, IIIT-Basara students had brought the issue to the notice of Governor Tami-lisai Soundararajan and before that, to the notice of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.On Thursday, the students said that despite so much media attention, they are still served poor quality food.

Surprise checks reveal all

Officials, who conducted surprise inspections of minority, BC, SC residential hostels in Karimnagar Rural segment, were left shoc-ked at the state of affairs in these institutes

