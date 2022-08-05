Home States Telangana

Rajagopal Reddy slams Revanth in his letter of resignation to Sonia Gandhi

In a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, he said it was painful for him to leave after giving his best to the party in his 30 years of association.

HYDERABAD: Munugode legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has resigned from Congress as he “was finding it humiliating to work under ‘outsiders’ with questionable political integrity.”In a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, he said it was painful for him to leave after giving his best to the party in his 30 years of association. He said he was leaving the party as he wanted to launch a political movement to free Telangana from the clutches of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family as the Congress in the State in its present form was unable to do it.

“Traitors who have launched personal attacks against you have been given key roles. As you know, Telangana stands for self-respect. It is difficult for me to work under the leadership of a person who has switched various parties, and was jailed after getting caught red-handed while indulging in something no politician should be doing,” he said.

He also pointed out that individuals who had failed to help Congress’ MLAs win the elections, were not able to instill confidence even in those who won. Without a proper plan for struggles against the ruling party, he said that those individuals had totally derailed the party in the State.  As the Speaker of the Assembly will not be available till August 7, Rajagopal is expected to submit his resignation to his MLA post on August 8.

