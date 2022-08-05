Srisailam Dam only for power generation: Telangana to KRMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government officials, once again on Thursday, clarified that the Srisailam Dam is meant for hydel power generation and that the minimum draw down level (MDDL) for the dam should be 834 feet and not 854 feet.Officials from Telangana expressed their views at the reservoir management committee (RMC) meeting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) held here on Thursday.

In the draft rule curves, the KRMB changed the MDDL, which the Telangana officials opposed. They pointed out that the Central Water Commission (CWC) made it very clear that the MDDL should be 845 feet.However, Andhra Pradesh officials said if water was needed for drinking and irrigation, then Telangana should generate the hydel power and release the water to the downstream.

AP officials said the MDDL should be 854 feet for agricultural needs, 834 feet for hydel generation and 815 feet for drinking water needs.KRMB said they would circulate the gist of today’s meeting to both the States and proceed forward only after receiving their views.

