Telangana: 15 Jaipur Gurukul students hospitalised; suspected food-poisoning 

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another case of suspected food poisoning, 15 students of the Jaipur Gurukul School in the district fell ill soon after eating the biscuits served as morning snacks and were rushed to the Mancherial government hospital for treatment. All the students were declared out of danger later.

According to school authorities, the students started vomiting and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Jaipur Gurukul school students at the Mancherial government hospital on Friday

Recently, cases of food poisoning were reported from Kasturba School in Bela Mandal, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule school in Nirmal and Kasturba school in Sirpur (T) in Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

Student leader B Rahul alleged that the education system has completely collapsed in the State due to various reasons. “Cases of food poisoning are now being reported with increasing regularity and yet, the government is not taking any measures to ensure hygiene and better quality of food in hostel messes,” he said.

Rahul said that the government is allocating Rs 1,500 per student per month for food, which comes to Rs 50 per day.“How can a student be given food three times a day by spending only Rs 50 per day? Even a dosa at a tiffin centre costs Rs 40,” the student leader said. The rice supplied to the schools doesn’t cook properly due to polishing and hence students cannot eat it. Also, insects are often seen in the stored rice,” he said. Apart from this, the students have not yet received textbooks, Rahul said.

