Ashok Leyland launches 13.5m inter-city bus

The optional full-air suspension with anti-roll bar configuration & electromagnetic retarder ensures a safe and comfortable ride.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:47 AM

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, launched its innovative 13.5m bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0 on Friday. The inter-city bus chassis (4X2) is a new platform engineered for high-speed commute with a larger saloon space. It offers 20 per cent additional passenger capacity (36 sleeper berths) against the 12m inter-city chassis that had only 30 sleeper berths. This will increase per trip revenue for customers.

The optional full-air suspension with anti-roll bar configuration & electromagnetic retarder ensures a safe and comfortable ride. The ergonomic 3-way adjustable driver seat, cable shift gear mechanism & lower TCD guarantees fatigue-free long driving hours on the Indian roads. Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “This 13.5m bus chassis has been built to provide maximum comfort.”

