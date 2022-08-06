India to rope in top social media influencers to attract more tourists: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote India as a tourist destination, the government would utilise the help of social media influencers as well as set up tourism offices in every country of the world, said Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday.

While addressing the inauguration of Prawaas 3.0, a flagship conclave and exhibition for public transport organised by Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Bus Operators here, Kishan said that this will help boost tourist flow into the country and for this initiative, social media influencers will be roped in.

He requested the bus operators to increase services in the North East to attract the tourists. To improve road connectivity, road works worth `80,000 crores are being carried out this year. On Prawaas, Kishan said, “This is a great initiative that will help us introspect, ideate and formulate the roadmap for the growth of public transport in the country.”

The three-day Prawaas 3.0 will attract over 10,000 business visitors from 28 States and eight Union Territories, around 100 expert speakers in the conference and 200 plus leading exhibitors across all sectors.

The event has brought together leading bus & car operators from eight important segments like intercity, intracity, school bus, employee transport, tour operators, tourist cabs, maxi cabs and PPP-SPVs.This edition of Prawaas has a strong focus on showcasing electric vehicles and sustainable mobility.

