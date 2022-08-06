‘Noisy empty vessels’: Telangana IT Minister KTR brushes off BJP’s attacks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday stated that “empty vessels make a lot of noise” in response to a question by a Twitter user as to why he was silent when the BJP leaders were constantly lashing out at the ruling TRS.

In an #AskKTR session on Twitter, KTR said BJP leaders are disciples of Goebbels, masters in propagating lies and spreading hatred. He said that the BJP was trying to win elections through nationalism and communalism rather than development.

KTR said that the TRS would continue to serve Telangana with the love and blessings of the State’s citizens. “KCR is an effective Chief Minister and will surely score a hat-trick,” said Rama Rao. The Minister also said that he was recovering well from an ankle injury.

On alliances

Rama Rao said that his alliance would be with the people of Telangana when a netizen raised the question of whether the TRS would have an alliance with the TDP or the Congress in the next Assembly elections.

Referring to the Central government, KTR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not help the poor but had waived off about loans worth `12 lakh crore to corporates.

‘We followed protocol’

Responding to a Twitterati about protocol not being followed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad, Rama Rao said there was no disrespect shown to the PM. As per protocol, if the Prime Minister visits States for unofficial functions, there was no need for the Chief Minister to welcome him.

KTR said that the Centre’s move to privatise public sector enterprises would compromise the interests of farmers.

Sunday Fun Day

Speaking about Hyderabad’s SNDP programme, he said the results would be visible soon. The Minister said the government was also working on EBRTS in Hyderabad and soon they would announce plans on Metro expansion. The Sunday Funday programme, which used to be held at Tank Bund, will be resumed soon.

On Industries

KTR said that the GRID policy will provide the necessary incentives to expand the IT industry to other parts of the city. He said special food processing zones would be set up in 19 different areas spreading across 10,000 acres.

GDP Vs DP

KTR said that the Prime Minister should stop bringing down governments opposed to the BJP and focus on the falling rupee. Instead of changing the DP on social media, PM Modi should focus on changing the GDP which would help the country, the Minister said.

