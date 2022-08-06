Home States Telangana

Suspected monkeypox case reported in Telangana's Kothagudem district

Officials said the patient Bandla Uday studies Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) in Madhya Pradesh and had come home three days ago.

Published: 06th August 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

monkeypox-AFP_1

A security guard stands at the entrance of an isolation ward for monkeypox patients at a government hospital. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A suspected monkeypox case was detected in Vijayanagaram village under Manugur Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. Officials said the patient Bandla Uday studies Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) in Madhya Pradesh and had come home three days ago. After developing a fever, he consulted with a local doctor, who said that his symptoms resembled those of monkeypox.

Later, he was shifted to the Kothagudem Area Hospital, where doctors asked him to go to Hyderabad for quality care. Hospital Medical Superintendent Kumaraswamy said, “We have advised him to get admitted to the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. There, the doctors can examine him and send his samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkeypox Kothagudem Telangana
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp