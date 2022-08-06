Suspected monkeypox case reported in Telangana's Kothagudem district

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A suspected monkeypox case was detected in Vijayanagaram village under Manugur Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. Officials said the patient Bandla Uday studies Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) in Madhya Pradesh and had come home three days ago. After developing a fever, he consulted with a local doctor, who said that his symptoms resembled those of monkeypox.

Later, he was shifted to the Kothagudem Area Hospital, where doctors asked him to go to Hyderabad for quality care. Hospital Medical Superintendent Kumaraswamy said, “We have advised him to get admitted to the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. There, the doctors can examine him and send his samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.”

KHAMMAM: A suspected monkeypox case was detected in Vijayanagaram village under Manugur Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. Officials said the patient Bandla Uday studies Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) in Madhya Pradesh and had come home three days ago. After developing a fever, he consulted with a local doctor, who said that his symptoms resembled those of monkeypox. Later, he was shifted to the Kothagudem Area Hospital, where doctors asked him to go to Hyderabad for quality care. Hospital Medical Superintendent Kumaraswamy said, “We have advised him to get admitted to the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. There, the doctors can examine him and send his samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.”