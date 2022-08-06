Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress reels as Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy meets Amit Shah, Dasoju Sravan quits

Irked with TPCC chief, Komatireddy brothers & Dasoju appear all set to join saffron party

Published: 06th August 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another shock to the already reeling Telangana Congress, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday, the day AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan too resigned from the primary membership of the party. Despite his denials, by meeting Amit Shah, Venkat Reddy sparked speculations that he may follow his younger brother and Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy, who appears set to join the BJP sooner than later.

The fact that Venkat Reddy chose to busy himself with Parliamentary affairs and meeting BJP leaders and ignoring the Congress directions to attend the Munugode public meeting on Friday added fuel to the rumours regarding his future in the Congress. Incidentally, Rajagopal Reddy also met Amit Shah hours before his older brother. Speaking to reporters later in the day, Rajagopal Reddy announced that Shah would visit Nalgonda or Munugode Assembly constituency on August 21.

On his brother’s future political plans, the Munugode MLA said that Venkat Reddy was vexed like any other “original” Congress leader in the party. He also invited his older sibling to join the BJP. Interestingly, the Komatireddy brothers targeted Revanth Reddy using the same tone and tenor. Their attack came despite Revanth repeatedly clarifying that he has no intention to insult Venkat Reddy and exuded faith that the Bhongir MP would campaign in the upcoming by-election. Further, Venkat Reddy went on to oppose the merger of Telangana Inti Party and the induction of its president Cheruku Sudhakar into Congress on the allegations that the latter worked against him during the previous election.

Sravan resigns from the primary membership of Congress

In a similar jolt to the grand old party, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan too resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday, pointing to Revanth as the reason behind his decision. It may be mentioned here that TPCC's working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy have been at odds with Revanth, accusing him of being unilateral and dictatorial in his decisions.

