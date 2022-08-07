150-seat medical college for Nagarkurnool

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday gave its approval for a new government medical college in Nagarkurnool district under the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNURHS) with an annual intake of 150 MBBS seats from the current academic year.

An NMC letter said the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has examined the Assessor’s reports and remarks of UG expert groups on the infrastructure of the college, laboratories, hostels, and availability of faculty.

However, the admission of the students wouldn’t be allowed till it receives formal permission from the MARB. The State government has been asked to provide all facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, building, equipment and hospital facilities as per NMC norms.

