Bandi Sanjay scoffs at KCR’s ‘lame excuses’ for skipping NITI Aayog meet

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to use lame excuses to skip the NITI Aayog Governing Council’s meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, just because the latter didn’t have the guts to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to the chief minister’s allegations at a press meet on Saturday where he criticised the NITI Aayog and the Centre for failing to follow the precept of cooperative federalism in its true spirit, Sanjay questioned what was stopping him from raising those issues in that meeting if he was being honest about his claims.

He alleged that the CM’s frustration stemmed from the fact that the Centre was sending funds directly to the local bodies and the beneficiaries, which was preventing diversion and misutilisation of the central funds. He questioned Chandrasekhar Rao whether he was ready to rub his nose on the ground in front of the Assembly if it was proven that the Centre had given more than Rs 5,000 crore last year to the State through the centrally-sponsored schemes.

“You say that you stayed in Delhi for five days and got Rs 10,000 crore through lending institutions after pressurising the Centre.If the Centre had not given any funds last year, what have you been doing since one year,” he asked.

“It is surprising to see KCR, who makes the Speaker of the Assembly use the bell to prevent Opposition members from raising people’s issues, should talk about the bell being used in NITI Aayog’s meetings,” he pointed out.

