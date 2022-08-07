Congress poll surveys on likely losers leave party leaders miffed

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore and party election strategist Sunil Kanugolu have been submitting “false and misleading reports” to the party high command, the Congress leadership does not seem to want to look at the other side of the coin.While announcing his resignation from the Congress, Sravan said Manickam Tagore and Sunil have been giving false and misleading reports to the party’s national leadership in the name of the outcome of surveys against those who would question Revanth’s unilateral decisions.

Interestingly, it was not just Sravan who felt this, but some senior leaders including those who are elected for legislative bodies. They too feel that the AICC State in-charge was taking Revanth alone into confidence.“It seems Sunil Kunugolu has given a report that the party will not win in the Assembly segments in one MP’s Lok Sabha constituencies in the next election with the same candidates. This means that Sunil was suggesting a change of candidates. This gives a scope for Revanth to select as per his whims and fancies,” said a senior Congress leader.

Troubled by the purported reports, the leaders who will be affected have raised objections in the party stating that the reports were false.On the other hand, the old-timers are alleging that the party hasn’t been conducting political affairs meetings for at least four months, another senior leader pointed out.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Manickam Tagore chose to not comment on the issue.

SUNIL’S REPORT

According to credible sources, poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has given a report stating that at least one of the six Congress MLAs will not retain his seat in the upcoming election, and the party will not win several seats in erstwhile Nalgonda district, where the party has a strong presence if the same candidates are fielded again

