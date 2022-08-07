Home States Telangana

Congress poll surveys on likely losers leave party leaders miffed

Interestingly, it was not just Sravan who felt this, but some senior leaders including those who are elected for legislative bodies.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore and party election strategist Sunil Kanugolu have been submitting “false and misleading reports” to the party high command, the Congress leadership does not seem to want to look at the other side of the coin.While announcing his resignation from the Congress, Sravan said Manickam Tagore and Sunil have been giving false and misleading reports to the party’s national leadership in the name of the outcome of surveys against those who would question Revanth’s unilateral decisions.

Interestingly, it was not just Sravan who felt this, but some senior leaders including those who are elected for legislative bodies. They too feel that the AICC State in-charge was taking Revanth alone into confidence.“It seems Sunil Kunugolu has given a report that the party will not win in the Assembly segments in one MP’s Lok Sabha constituencies in the next election with the same candidates. This means that Sunil was suggesting a change of candidates. This gives a scope for Revanth to select as per his whims and fancies,” said a senior Congress leader.

Troubled by the purported reports, the leaders who will be affected have raised objections in the party stating that the reports were false.On the other hand, the old-timers are alleging that the party hasn’t been conducting political affairs meetings for at least four months, another senior leader pointed out.
Meanwhile, when contacted, Manickam Tagore chose to not comment on the issue.

SUNIL’S REPORT
According to credible sources, poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has given a report stating that at least one of the six Congress MLAs will not retain his seat in the upcoming election, and the party will not win several seats in erstwhile Nalgonda district, where the party has a strong presence if the same candidates are fielded again

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp