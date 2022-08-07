Home States Telangana

Eight districts in Telangana to get new medical colleges of 100 seats each

The hospitals attached to the respective medical colleges are transferred from the jurisdiction of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to the Director of Medical Education.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana, on Saturday issued orders for the establishment of new government medical colleges in eight districts — Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Jangaon — with 100 seats in each and at a total cost of `1,479 crore.

The government orders (GOs) 92 to 99 issued in this regard clarified that the construction of the college buildings has been handed over to the State Roads and Buildings Department. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) was entrusted with the responsibility of upgrading hospital buildings, purchasing equipment and furniture.

The hospitals attached to the respective medical colleges are transferred from the jurisdiction of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to the Director of Medical Education. As per the announcement of one medical college in each district, the State has already started four new medical colleges in the first phase and eight in the second phase for which the admissions are going to start for this academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana medical college
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp