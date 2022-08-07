Eight districts in Telangana to get new medical colleges of 100 seats each

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana, on Saturday issued orders for the establishment of new government medical colleges in eight districts — Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Jangaon — with 100 seats in each and at a total cost of `1,479 crore.

The government orders (GOs) 92 to 99 issued in this regard clarified that the construction of the college buildings has been handed over to the State Roads and Buildings Department. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) was entrusted with the responsibility of upgrading hospital buildings, purchasing equipment and furniture.

The hospitals attached to the respective medical colleges are transferred from the jurisdiction of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to the Director of Medical Education. As per the announcement of one medical college in each district, the State has already started four new medical colleges in the first phase and eight in the second phase for which the admissions are going to start for this academic year.

