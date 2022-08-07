Niti Aayog rebuts KCR’s charges on state consultations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that States were not consulted in preparation of agenda of the Governing Council meetings, the Niti Aayog on Saturday said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended the preparatory meeting held in June at Dharamshala. In its rebuttal, Niti Aayog termed the CM’s decision not to participate in the meeting as “unfortunate”.

Centre had been consistently supporting States in financial matters, including flagship schemes of national importance, the Niti Ayog said.

In preparation for Sunday’s Governing Council meeting, detailed consultations were held resulting in the first National Chief Secretaries Conference held in Dharamshala in June 2022. The allegation of the CM that states were not co-opted is therefore incorrect. In the last year alone more than 30 meetings have been held with CMs, it added

