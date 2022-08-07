Home States Telangana

Niti Aayog rebuts KCR’s charges on state consultations

In preparation for Sunday’s Governing Council meeting, detailed consultations were held resulting in the first National Chief Secretaries Conference held in Dharamshala in June 2022.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telanagana Chief Minister, KCR

Telanagana Chief Minister, KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that States were not consulted in preparation of agenda of the Governing Council meetings, the Niti Aayog on Saturday said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended the preparatory meeting held in June at Dharamshala. In its rebuttal, Niti Aayog termed the CM’s decision not to participate in the meeting as “unfortunate”.
Centre had been consistently supporting States in financial matters, including flagship schemes of national importance, the Niti Ayog said.

In preparation for Sunday’s Governing Council meeting, detailed consultations were held resulting in the first National Chief Secretaries Conference held in Dharamshala in June 2022. The allegation of the CM that states were not co-opted is therefore incorrect. In the last year alone more than 30 meetings have been held with CMs, it added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao NITI Aayog
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp