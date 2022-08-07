Home States Telangana

Re-emergence of turbans as headgear of choice

B Narayana Rao, a turban maker from Nizamabad, contests that point.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Known as the headgear of kings, turbans have always been associated with valour, courage and bravery. It’s no surprise that one of the country’s most sought-after rulers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, donned a turban in almost all the visuals that we have of him. From the headgear of choice for kings, turbans, in modern times, have now become synonymous with weddings in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. However, situated close to the great Maratha land are Nizamabad and Adilabad in Telangana, whose residents are adopting turbans for weddings, family functions and even religious events.

‘Not a new thing’
B Narayana Rao, a turban maker from Nizamabad, contests that point. He tells Express that he has been providing decorated turbans to people in and outside of the city for the last seven years. It’s not a new phenomenon, but owing to the city’s proximity to Maharashtra, certain customs and traditions have jumped the State border, he adds.

Though the pandemic had brought his business to a grinding halt, Narayana Rao looks chirpy as his business is looking up. He says the client provides them with the cloth, which is made into turbans. The price usually ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000, but the ones made for the bridegroom usually cost a bit more, he adds.He informs that his biggest clients are function organisers who buy the turbans in bulk and distribute it among the guests.

To maintain authenticity, Narayana Rao says he brings in artisans from Maharashtra to decorate the turbans at his shop in Nagaram area of the city. For the past few years, people are becoming increasingly persnickety about traditions and correct attire, which has led to the re-emergence of turbans, Narayana Rao comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp