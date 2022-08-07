Re-emergence of turbans as headgear of choice

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Known as the headgear of kings, turbans have always been associated with valour, courage and bravery. It’s no surprise that one of the country’s most sought-after rulers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, donned a turban in almost all the visuals that we have of him. From the headgear of choice for kings, turbans, in modern times, have now become synonymous with weddings in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. However, situated close to the great Maratha land are Nizamabad and Adilabad in Telangana, whose residents are adopting turbans for weddings, family functions and even religious events.

‘Not a new thing’

B Narayana Rao, a turban maker from Nizamabad, contests that point. He tells Express that he has been providing decorated turbans to people in and outside of the city for the last seven years. It’s not a new phenomenon, but owing to the city’s proximity to Maharashtra, certain customs and traditions have jumped the State border, he adds.

Though the pandemic had brought his business to a grinding halt, Narayana Rao looks chirpy as his business is looking up. He says the client provides them with the cloth, which is made into turbans. The price usually ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000, but the ones made for the bridegroom usually cost a bit more, he adds.He informs that his biggest clients are function organisers who buy the turbans in bulk and distribute it among the guests.

To maintain authenticity, Narayana Rao says he brings in artisans from Maharashtra to decorate the turbans at his shop in Nagaram area of the city. For the past few years, people are becoming increasingly persnickety about traditions and correct attire, which has led to the re-emergence of turbans, Narayana Rao comments.

