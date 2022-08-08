Home States Telangana

BJP government will buy all Telangana handloom products: State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

While assuring geo-tagging of all looms and 2BHK houses for eligible weavers, he demanded that the State government should immediately conduct elections for handloom weavers’ cooperative societies.

Obseved annually on August 7 since 2015, the objective of National Handloom Day is to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry in the socioeconomic development of the country.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that all handloom products from Telangana will be procured by the government if BJP is voted to power in the State. While assuring geo-tagging of all looms and 2BHK houses for eligible weavers, he demanded that the State government should immediately conduct elections for handloom weavers’ cooperative societies across the State.

Addressing the weavers at Bhoodan Pochampally on the occasion of National Handloom Day, he described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a traitor to Telangana and its weaver community. “What happened to the KCR’s election promise to give subsidy on yarn, implementation of Rs 15,000 per month minimum wages for handloom weavers,” he asked.

