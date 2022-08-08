Home States Telangana

Errabelli Pradeep quits TRS, likely to join BJP

As a parting shot, he challenged Warangal East MLA Nannapaneni Narendar to win from the segment without his support.

Published: 08th August 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Errabelli Pradeep Rao. (Photo | Twitter/ eprtrs)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayaka r Rao, on Sunday announced that he would be tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the TRS. Speaking to the media here, Pradeep Rao said that he took the decision to part ways with the TRS as he felt that there was no scope to thrive as the party high command does not support sincere leaders. While Pradeep Rao did not divulge his future plans, it is widely expected that he would join the BJP sooner than later.

As a parting shot, he challenged Warangal East MLA Nannapaneni Narendar to win from the segment without his support. “If you have the courage, then resign from the Legislative Assembly and let the people decide who can win from Warangal East constituency,” Pradeep Rao said. Meanwhile, Pradeep Rao’s exit was met with criticism from TRS leaders. Learning about his resignation, the MLA had criticised Pradeep Rao using filthy language on his birthday on August 5.

