Mobile houses trend catching up in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are you running out of land and budget to construct a new home? Then the mobile house, a living place with a little space could be your choice and that too at a low cost. This is the trend now in the realty sector. A few builders are coming up with mobile houses which can be ideally placed at guesthouses, farmhouses and near agriculture fields for the people to enjoy their weekends with friends and relatives. The concept of mobile houses was popular in European countries where people call them tiny houses. Such houses downsize living spaces, thus simplifying little space.

These tiny houses are also regarded as potential eco-friendly solution to the existing housing industry, as well as a feasible transitional option for individuals. One of the main advantages of mobile houses is that they are fabricated at any given time and can be shifted as per one’s choice. Moreover, there is no need to spend a lot of money, energy and time which one usually does for independent houses or flats. According to Mobile House, a real estate firm in Hyderabad, these kind of shelters can be built in a space starting from 300 to 1,000 sqft depending on the availability of land. According to the firm, there is a good demand for mobile houses and it has already sold 200 units, which can be seen near Shankarpally and Yadagirigutta.

Speaking to Express, Jilani Shaik owner of Mobile House said that the cost of these tiny houses ranges between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 per sqft and houses with 500 sqft can be bought at a cost of Rs10 lakh. These houses can withstand hot sun and heavy rain and remain strong for two decades. Mobile houses are built using iron frames, wooden and other materials and look like a normal home from inside. “We will build and deliver mobile houses within 40 days. The feedback from existing buyers is good and there are no complaints from any of them regarding the quality of the house,” he said.

