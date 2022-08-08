Need to dethrone KCR to save Telangana from bankruptcy: Dasoju Sravan

By Express News Service

Former AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has stated that there was a historical need to dethrone Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in order to protect the State from financial bankruptcy and to realise the aspirations of the people. He joined the BJP in presence of BJP’s state in-charge Tarun Chugh, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao and former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy in New Delhi on Sunday.

Later addressing the media, he said that it was not about being in BJP or Congress, but it was the change of power, which was the pressing need of the hour in Telangana as he felt that the ruling party has transformed the State through its corrupt rule, into a private estate. “We had believed that after the formation of Telangana all sections would see prosperity. But there has been a destruction in all the areas, with TRS pushing the State into a debt spiral on one hand, taking the people for a ride by giving them a false sense of development on the other hand,” he said.

He said that BJP had the strategy and the power to dethrone TRS from power, and observed that by focusing their concentration on Telangana, BJP’s central leadership has been instilling confidence in its party workers in the State. “An alternative sunshine can be seen in BJP, the reason why the entire youth is looking up to the saffron party. In such circumstances, politicians have to heed to the popular public opinion,” he felt.

RAJAGOPAL REDDY TO QUIT AS MLA TODAY

The outgoing Congress MLA from Munugode, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will resign as an MLA on Monday. He is scheduled to meet Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the Speaker’s chambers at 10.30 am. Reddy shared this message with his followers on Sunday evening. He is likely to join the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting at Choutuppal on August 21.

