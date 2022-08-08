Over 15,000 industries start operations with TS-iPASS assent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), a single-window clearance for industries, has become the driving force of investment flow to the State with thousands of industries commencing their operations.

Telangana, through its flagship initiative of TS-iPASS, has attracted 19,454 industries so far, out of which 15,660 industries have already commenced their operations, which proves the success of this programme. In 2021-22, the State attracted Rs 17,867 crore of investment through 3,938 new industries and created employment for 96,863 people. Cumulatively, TS-iPASS attracted investments of Rs 2.32 lakh crores and created employment for 16.48 lakh people.

Telangana is the only State in the country that has made it a right to get industrial clearances, where approvals are based on self-certification. A combined application form is designed to cater to the requirements of all departments All State approvals are under the ambit of TS-iPASS, where 27 departments are providing 39 pre-establishment and pre-operation approvals. Clearances are given within the set time limit varying from seven days to a maximum of 30 days, depending upon the complexity of the approval, failing which the approval is said to be deemed.

For mega projects, projects with an investment of more than Rs 200 crore, provisional clearances are issued within 15 days based on self-certificates furnished by applicants. Formal approvals or clearances are issued before the unit commences its operations.

All clearances under TS-iPASS are provided through a user-friendly end-to-end online system where an investor is guided in each step. E-mails and SMS alerts at all stages of the application process help an applicant keep up with the developments. Moreover, the TS-iPASS Act envisages provisions for imposing penalties on the officers who fail to accord clearance within the time limit of Rs 1,000 per day.

Over 1.34 lakh permits were given under TSbPASS

A total of 1,34,327 permits have been issued in 142 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State since the inception of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS). Of this, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has issued 63,627 permits, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) 41,643 and the GHMC 28,757. The State government enacted the TSbPASS Act 2020 in September 2020 to provide speedy approval of layouts or building permits in a time-bound manner in a bid to stop unauthorised developments and constructions in the State.

