Home States Telangana

Over 15,000 industries start operations with TS-iPASS assent

Telangana, through its flagship initiative of TS-iPASS, has attracted 19,454 industries so far, out of which 15,660 industries have already commenced their operations.

Published: 08th August 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

industry economic activity economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), a single-window clearance for industries, has become the driving force of investment flow to the State with thousands of industries commencing their operations.

Telangana, through its flagship initiative of TS-iPASS, has attracted 19,454 industries so far, out of which 15,660 industries have already commenced their operations, which proves the success of this programme. In 2021-22, the State attracted Rs 17,867 crore of investment through 3,938 new industries and created employment for 96,863 people. Cumulatively, TS-iPASS attracted investments of Rs 2.32 lakh crores and created employment for 16.48 lakh people.

Telangana is the only State in the country that has made it a right to get industrial clearances, where approvals are based on self-certification. A combined application form is designed to cater to the requirements of all departments All State approvals are under the ambit of TS-iPASS, where 27 departments are providing 39 pre-establishment and pre-operation approvals. Clearances are given within the set time limit varying from seven days to a maximum of 30 days, depending upon the complexity of the approval, failing which the approval is said to be deemed.

For mega projects, projects with an investment of more than Rs 200 crore, provisional clearances are issued within 15 days based on self-certificates furnished by applicants. Formal approvals or clearances are issued before the unit commences its operations.

All clearances under TS-iPASS are provided through a user-friendly end-to-end online system where an investor is guided in each step.  E-mails and SMS alerts at all stages of the application process help an applicant keep up with the developments. Moreover, the TS-iPASS Act envisages provisions for imposing penalties on the officers who fail to accord clearance within the time limit of Rs 1,000 per day.

Over 1.34 lakh permits were given under TSbPASS

A total of 1,34,327 permits have been issued in 142 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State since the inception of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS).  Of this, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has issued 63,627 permits, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) 41,643 and the GHMC 28,757.  The State government enacted the TSbPASS Act 2020 in September 2020 to provide speedy approval of layouts or building permits in a time-bound manner in a bid to stop unauthorised developments and constructions in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS-iPASS Telangana investments
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp