Telangana BJP govt will buy all handloom products if voted to power: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that all handloom products from Telangana will be procured by the government if BJP is voted to power in the State. While assuring geo-tagging of all looms and 2BHK houses for eligible weavers, he demanded that the State government should immediately conduct elections for handloom weavers’ cooperative societies across the State.

Addressing the weavers at Bhoodan Pochampally on the occasion of National Handloom Day, he described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a traitor to Telangana and its weavers' community. "What happened to the KCR’s election promise to give subsidy on yarn, implementation of Rs 15,000 per month minimum wages for handloom weavers," he asked.

