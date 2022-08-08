Home States Telangana

Telangana: Thalassaemic  baby tests positive for HIV after blood transfusions

The police have written to the Medical Board asking for its opinion and also to the blood bank management asking them to submit the patient’s records.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of negligence, a three-year-old thalassaemia patient tested positive for HIV. The parents of the toddler approached the Nallakunta police on Sunday seeking a probe against the Red Cross blood bank located in Adikmet, where the baby has been undergoing blood transfusions for the past 2.5 years.

After the recent transfusion on July 20, the treating doctor suggested a blood test, which showed that the three-year-old was HIV positive. After that, his parents approached the Nallakunta police station seeking a detailed inquiry into the blood bank’s negligence. The police have written to the Medical Board asking for its opinion and also to the blood bank management asking them to submit the patient’s records.

