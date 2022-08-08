Home States Telangana

Telangana handloom & textile industry has unique place in country, says minister KT Rama Rao

“The State is organising this wonderful programme to honour the handloom workers and has allocated adequate funds to celebrate this occasion. No other State has allocated such funds," said Rao. 

Published: 08th August 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao participates in National Handloom Day celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao participates in National Handloom Day celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Telangana handloom industry occupies a unique place in the country with the special creations of its handloom weavers. While virtually taking part in the opening ceremony of the Handloom Expo, he said: “The main objective of National Handloom Day (August &) is to recognise the importance of handloom products, patronise, promote and ensure that the weavers are paid decent wages.”

“The State government is organising this wonderful programme to honour the handloom workers and has allocated adequate funds to celebrate this occasion. No other State government has allocated such funds.”
“To mark the occasion, a 10-day national-level handloom exhibition is being organised. The handloom associations from Telangana and other States have set up their exhibits. They are encouraged to display and sell the handloom clothes they weave,” he said. “In order to recognise the skill of weavers and encourage them, the State government instituted awards in the name of Konda Laxman Bapuji in 2018.

The cash prize has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 from last year. This year we have selected and felicitated 28 handloom weavers from all over the State. So far we have honoured a total of 131 handloom weavers.”He also said that in the past four years, special fund allocations were made under the BC welfare budget to help the weavers.

Hyderabad police chief flaunts handloom attire

On National Handloom Day, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Sunday took up the challenge from bureaucrat Samita Sabarwal and posted two of his pictures in which he was seen wearing handloom attire.  He tweeted: “Hi @SmitaSabharwal feeling great to accept this handloom challenge because it’s close to my heart as Pochampally is very close to my mother’s village and they used to cross several rivulets and vaagulu to reach Pochampally to buy sarees in my childhood in the 1970s(sic)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao National Handloom Day Handlooms and Textiles Minister Hyderabad police
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp