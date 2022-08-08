Home States Telangana

TSRTC ordered to pay compensation of Rs 1,000 to advocate for four-hour delay

The Commission didn’t buy TSRTC’s arguments and found a deficiency of service on its part, and directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 1,000 besides refunding the bus fare.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting case, a woman advocate sued the TSRTC in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy for a four-hour delay of a bus and the consumer court too ordered the corporation to pay her compensation.

According to the complainant Faheema Begum, 25, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, has booked a ticket paying Rs 631 to travel from Dilsukhnagar to Manugur. However, the bus arrived four hours late at 11.15 pm on August 9, 2019. When she asked the bus driver about the delay, his reply was rude. In her complaint, she stated that she developed sickness while waiting for the bus for four hours.

In its submission, the TSRTC argued that the delay on the said date was due to heavy traffic jams at LB Nagar and other bus stations. It also claimed that the tickets are issued subject to the condition of arrival and departure timings change due to unavoidable circumstances.

However, the Commission didn’t buy TSRTC’s arguments and found a deficiency of service on its part, and directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 1,000 besides refunding the bus fare.

