Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Telugu freedom fighters’ struggle brought to life

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, a photo exhibition, which also has pictures of 60 Telugu freedom fighters, was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Salar Jung museum in the city on Monday.

The exhibition, collated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will remain open for visitors till August 15. Among the attractions on display are the photo panels on the evolution of the Tricolour since its first design in 1921 by Pingali Venkayya.

The exhibition also has pictures on the significant moments in the freedom struggle like the Quit India Movement, Salt Satyagraha and more. Rarely seen photographs of Telugu freedom fighters, including better-known ones like Syed Allaudin Hyder, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Sarojini Naidu, Mutnuri Krishna Rao, Pattabhi Sitaramayya and a few unsung ones like Bulusu Samba Murthy and Chityala Ilamma are on display.

The captions explain in detail the background of these freedom fighters and how they resisted colonial rule and provide an insight into the circumstances before Independence. The script is in both Telugu and English and is a source of inspiration for the viewers.

Short supply of national flags at post offices

Nizamabad: As the government roped in postal services to distribute the national flags as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, there has been a huge demand for the Tricolour. However, officials engaged in the process said on Monday that they were running out of supplies. In the district, nearly 1,000 field workers across 480 post offices have been tasked with distributing the national flags at `25 each. Officials said each post office sold over 20,000 flags, but are now running out

HYDERABAD: As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, a photo exhibition, which also has pictures of 60 Telugu freedom fighters, was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Salar Jung museum in the city on Monday. The exhibition, collated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will remain open for visitors till August 15. Among the attractions on display are the photo panels on the evolution of the Tricolour since its first design in 1921 by Pingali Venkayya. The exhibition also has pictures on the significant moments in the freedom struggle like the Quit India Movement, Salt Satyagraha and more. Rarely seen photographs of Telugu freedom fighters, including better-known ones like Syed Allaudin Hyder, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Sarojini Naidu, Mutnuri Krishna Rao, Pattabhi Sitaramayya and a few unsung ones like Bulusu Samba Murthy and Chityala Ilamma are on display. The captions explain in detail the background of these freedom fighters and how they resisted colonial rule and provide an insight into the circumstances before Independence. The script is in both Telugu and English and is a source of inspiration for the viewers. Short supply of national flags at post offices Nizamabad: As the government roped in postal services to distribute the national flags as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, there has been a huge demand for the Tricolour. However, officials engaged in the process said on Monday that they were running out of supplies. In the district, nearly 1,000 field workers across 480 post offices have been tasked with distributing the national flags at `25 each. Officials said each post office sold over 20,000 flags, but are now running out