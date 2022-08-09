Bhadrachalam on brink of floods for 2nd time this year

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Owing to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Godavari, the water level of the river is rising in Bhadrachalam. Officials expect the first flood alert at 43 feet to be sounded by Tuesday and are taking steps to minimise property damage and loss of human life. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the current water level is 36.10 feet. Officials said the Taliperu project was receiving inflows at 6,22,233 cusecs.Deputy Executive Engineer of Taliperu project, V Tirupathi, said 17 gates of the reservoir have been lifted and registering outflows at 75,000 cusecs. He added that due to heavy rains in the neighbouring State of Chhattisgarh, the project was receiving heavy inflows. With the news of imminent floods, local authorities have already begun flood-mitigation measures on the direction of district administration. People living in flood-prone areas are worried about facing the second flood in the season.Officials have shifted about 25,000 people from 99 recently flood-affected villages to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure.