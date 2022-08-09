Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam on brink of floods for 2nd time this year

With the news of imminent floods, local authorities have already begun flood-mitigation measures on the
direction of district administration.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

As inflows continue into the River Godavari, Bhadrachalam, the temple town, resembles an island on Friday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Owing to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Godavari, the water level of the river is rising in Bhadrachalam. Officials expect the first flood alert at 43 feet to be sounded by Tuesday and are taking steps to minimise property damage and loss of human life.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the current water level is 36.10 feet. Officials said the Taliperu project was receiving inflows at 6,22,233 cusecs.Deputy Executive Engineer of Taliperu project, V Tirupathi, said 17 gates of the reservoir have been lifted and registering outflows at 75,000 cusecs. He added that due to heavy rains in the neighbouring State of Chhattisgarh, the project was receiving heavy inflows.

With the news of imminent floods, local authorities have already begun flood-mitigation measures on the
direction of district administration. People living in flood-prone areas are worried about facing the second flood in the season.Officials have shifted about 25,000 people from 99 recently flood-affected villages to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrachalam Flood alert
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp