Crack appears in side wall of Kumurambheem project in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With heavy rains and inflows to the Kumurambheem project in the past two days, officials have put on a tarpaulin cover to prevent the walls of the minor irrigation project from getting impacted. A crack on the side wall has been detected by the officials, who say that repair works can only be carried out once the rains subside.

On Monday, the inflows to the project were recorded at 13,173 cusecs while outflows from the five open gates were recorded at 17,680 cusecs. The current water level was 6.659 tmcft against the full reservoir level of 10.383 tmcft. Officials said the gauge meter was also malfunctioning, making it difficult to measure the indicators with precision.

Irrigation officials are maintaining low water levels to prevent the side wall from caving in as people living in villages situated downstream of the project would, otherwise, be in peril. Kumara Swamy, Superintendent Engineer, District Irrigation Department, said they have identified a crack on the side wall. A soil expert visited the spot and inspected the area, he said, adding that repair works can only be carried out only after the rains subside.

