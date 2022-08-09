Divisive forces at work: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indirect attack on the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged that certain forces were at work to divide the country and called upon the people of Telangana to work for India’s unity. He also disapproved unsavoury remarks being made against Mahatma Gandhi and stressed the need to thwart such attempts.

Inaugurating the two-week long Independence Day celebrations of the State government - Swanthantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham - at the HICC, Rao said that country was witnessing unfortunate incidents where certain sections were denigrating Mahatma Gandhi. “We should be vigilant against the forces that are out to create unrest,” he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi was a great humanist whom we have named the Father of the Nation, but we are witnessing unfortunate events that show him in poor light. This is not good at all. No matter who are making such repeated attempts, we all should condemn them. I pray for Mahatma’s glory to spread all over the world. Goodness never diminishes,” the Chief Minister said.

We must work to eradicate poverty: KCR

“I am proud to belong to the country of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. No country insults its own heroes. His influence goes beyond our own shores and I am proud that foreigners identify India as Mahatma’s country,” he said “We must accept that poverty in India is a big problem and as long as it persists, there won’t be peace and people won’t accept inequality. We must work to eradicate poverty. People’s expectations have not been met. Dalits are angry at not being given justice and other minority groups are also fighting for their rights. The poor are struggling for survival,’’ he added.

Rao called on youngsters to watch the movie ‘Gandhi’ that will be screened in over 550 theatres across the State. He urged his Ministers, public representatives and officials to organise events in their respective areas to mark the occasion.

Colourful dance performances, ‘veena’ recital of Vande Matram, a skit to honour lesser known women warriors who sacrificed their lives for Independence, and sand art depicting the freedom movement were some of the highlights marking the occasion.

Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, in his address, alleged that the Modi government was spreading communal hatred and degrading the Parliamentary system. He lauded the eight-year TRS government and said that lot of development had taken place under the visionary leadership of KCR.

