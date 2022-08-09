Home States Telangana

Electricity Amendment Bill favours corporates: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman

Planning Board Vice-Chairman says Centre trying to privatise power firms

Published: 09th August 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Power sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, which is completely against the common man, has been drafted to favour corporates, Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said on Monday.“The BJP government at the Centre has unilaterally introduced the Bill in Parliament without consulting the States,”  he said while participating in a protest against the Bill organised by the Electricity Trade Unions JAC at Vidyut Soudha.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as there was no consultation with Opposition parties, there were protests in Parliament which resulted in the Bill being referred to the Standing Committee.He expressed concern over the BJP trying to destroy the livelihoods of common people. He said that the BJP government, which has already privatised many public sector undertakings, is conspiring to privatise electricity companies across the country as well.

“If the Electricity Amendment Bill is passed there will be a risk of fixing meters to farmers’ motors in the coming days,” he said and expressed apprehension that the Bill might lead to placing an unbearable burden on small and marginal farmers as well as small-scale industries.

TS GENCO and TRANSCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao appealed to electrical engineers and employees to not worry. “Put your worries to rest and work without disturbing the power supply. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is closely examining the legislative amendment bill brought by the Central government,” he said. Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee Chairman G Saibabu, Convenor P Rathnakar Rao and member P Sadanandam took part in the protests.

