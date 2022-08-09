JEE Mains: Five Telangana state students score perfect 100

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five candidates from Telangana were among 24 students from across the country who secured a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains.While emerging toppers in the State with 100 percentile scores, Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay also secured overall 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th positions respectively.

Chanda Moumitha with 99.98 percentile score is the topper among the women candidates from the State.

Five candidates from Andhra Pradesh also secured 100 percentile while others to score similar scores were from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Punjab, Kerala, Jharkhand and UP.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Paper 1 scores on Monday. It had conducted the Paper 1 exam in two sessions in Computer Based Test. Paper 1 is for engineering courses in various national institutes.A total of 13,09846 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 622 centres in 440 cities, including 17 cities outside the country.

The results of Paper 2 for admissions in architecture and planning courses will be declared later.Students from Alphores IIT Academy secured several national level ranks in various categories. A total of 28 students of the academy secured ranks below 5,000 and 401 students have qualified to write the IIT-JEE Advanced.

Three students were ranked below 500 including D Sadashiva Reddy, Bhukya Manikanta and R Rashmita with 242, 375 and 487 ranks respectively. D Vishwanath Reddy V Ram Praneeth, M Sathwik, Ch Nishanth Reddy, P Sai Kaushik and P Sai Sharan secured position between 500 and 1,000.

99.68 percentile score was the highest among women candidates from the State

HYDERABAD: Five candidates from Telangana were among 24 students from across the country who secured a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains.While emerging toppers in the State with 100 percentile scores, Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay also secured overall 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th positions respectively. Chanda Moumitha with 99.98 percentile score is the topper among the women candidates from the State. Five candidates from Andhra Pradesh also secured 100 percentile while others to score similar scores were from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Punjab, Kerala, Jharkhand and UP. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Paper 1 scores on Monday. It had conducted the Paper 1 exam in two sessions in Computer Based Test. Paper 1 is for engineering courses in various national institutes.A total of 13,09846 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 622 centres in 440 cities, including 17 cities outside the country. The results of Paper 2 for admissions in architecture and planning courses will be declared later.Students from Alphores IIT Academy secured several national level ranks in various categories. A total of 28 students of the academy secured ranks below 5,000 and 401 students have qualified to write the IIT-JEE Advanced. Three students were ranked below 500 including D Sadashiva Reddy, Bhukya Manikanta and R Rashmita with 242, 375 and 487 ranks respectively. D Vishwanath Reddy V Ram Praneeth, M Sathwik, Ch Nishanth Reddy, P Sai Kaushik and P Sai Sharan secured position between 500 and 1,000. 99.68 percentile score was the highest among women candidates from the State