Home States Telangana

JEE Mains: Five Telangana state students score perfect 100

Five candidates from Telangana were among 24 students from across the country who secured a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five candidates from Telangana were among 24 students from across the country who secured a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains.While emerging toppers in the State with 100 percentile scores, Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay also secured overall 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th positions respectively.

Chanda Moumitha with 99.98 percentile score is the topper among the women candidates from the State.
Five candidates from Andhra Pradesh also secured 100 percentile while others to score similar scores were from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Punjab, Kerala, Jharkhand and UP.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Paper 1 scores on Monday. It had conducted the Paper 1 exam in two sessions in Computer Based Test. Paper 1 is for engineering courses in various national institutes.A total of 13,09846 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 622 centres in 440 cities, including 17 cities outside the country.

The results of Paper 2 for admissions in architecture and planning courses will be declared later.Students from Alphores IIT Academy secured several national level ranks in various categories. A total of 28 students of the academy secured ranks below 5,000 and 401 students have qualified to write the IIT-JEE Advanced.

Three students were ranked below 500 including D Sadashiva Reddy, Bhukya Manikanta and R Rashmita with 242, 375 and 487 ranks respectively.  D Vishwanath Reddy V Ram Praneeth, M Sathwik, Ch Nishanth Reddy, P Sai Kaushik and P Sai Sharan secured position between 500 and 1,000.

99.68 percentile score was the highest among women candidates from the State

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE Mains Perfect score Women candidates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp