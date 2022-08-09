Home States Telangana

Woman’s hurried funeral in Telangana sparks human sacrifice rumours

The undue speed at which the funeral was performed sparked rumours in the village that the Kavitabai was sacrificed as part of a treasure hunt ritual.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Ichoda police have begun investigating the death of 48-year-old Jadhav Kavitabai who was found dead in an open well on the outskirts of Thosam village in Gudihathnoor mandal on August 2 while a complaint was formally lodged by the woman’s eldest son in the Gudihathnoor police station on Sunday. According to the complaint, the last rites were performed by the family members and the villagers within four hours of the body being found, and the police were not informed.

The undue speed at which the funeral was performed sparked rumours in the village that the Kavitabai was sacrificed as part of a treasure hunt ritual. The rumours had reached the police on August 5 and the next day, a constable was sent to the village to summon the family members to the police station for questioning.

Asked why they didn’t inform the police about the woman’s death, the family members said that they had no reason to be suspicious. They said that they called a village panchayat and the village elders, including the sarpanch, told them to go ahead with the funeral. However, on August 7, the woman’s eldest son Jadhav Babu lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had doubts about his mother’s death, following which Inspector Ramesh Babu began the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Funeral Women Rumours Human sacrifice
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp