Attacked by stalker for spurning him, Telangana girl battles for life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spurned, a youth brutally attacked a girl with a blade on Tuesday in Nalgonda, leaving her battling for life in hospital, and was nabbed by the police within hours of the horrific incident. According to Nalgonda I Town police, the attacker, identified as Meesala Rohit, walked up to the victim, Navya, who was hanging out with her friend at the Forest Office Park, and told her he would like to talk to her for a few minutes. Suddenly, he slashed indiscriminately at her neck, stomach, hands, legs and lips, before fleeing.

According to the police, Rohit, 21, is studying second-year BBA in MG University at Nalgonda while the victim is third-year student in the same college. The duo were classmates during their Intermediate days. The accused allegedly pestered her for over seven months to reciprocate his love, which she spurned.

Bearing a grudge against her, he resorted to brutal attack, police said.The victim’s friends rushed her to hospital and informed her brother who, in turn, conveyed the news to his father who lodged a police complaint against Rohit. Nalgonda police registered a case against Rohit under Section 307 of IPC. His friend Sai Kumar, who was present at the spot where the girl was attacked, was also taken into custody.

Source said that when Rohit threatened the girl to accept his proposal, her parents did not approach the police. Her brother in whom Navya confided approached Rohit’s parents and informed them of his harassment. Rohit’s parents reportedly assured Navya’s brother that such thing would not repeat.



The victim who is currently battling for life in the hospital needs to undergo surgery for the cut on her neck, according to the doctors treating her. Meanwhile, doctors refused to divulge the extent of her injuries.

HYDERABAD: Spurned, a youth brutally attacked a girl with a blade on Tuesday in Nalgonda, leaving her battling for life in hospital, and was nabbed by the police within hours of the horrific incident. According to Nalgonda I Town police, the attacker, identified as Meesala Rohit, walked up to the victim, Navya, who was hanging out with her friend at the Forest Office Park, and told her he would like to talk to her for a few minutes. Suddenly, he slashed indiscriminately at her neck, stomach, hands, legs and lips, before fleeing. According to the police, Rohit, 21, is studying second-year BBA in MG University at Nalgonda while the victim is third-year student in the same college. The duo were classmates during their Intermediate days. The accused allegedly pestered her for over seven months to reciprocate his love, which she spurned. Bearing a grudge against her, he resorted to brutal attack, police said.The victim’s friends rushed her to hospital and informed her brother who, in turn, conveyed the news to his father who lodged a police complaint against Rohit. Nalgonda police registered a case against Rohit under Section 307 of IPC. His friend Sai Kumar, who was present at the spot where the girl was attacked, was also taken into custody. Source said that when Rohit threatened the girl to accept his proposal, her parents did not approach the police. Her brother in whom Navya confided approached Rohit’s parents and informed them of his harassment. Rohit’s parents reportedly assured Navya’s brother that such thing would not repeat. The victim who is currently battling for life in the hospital needs to undergo surgery for the cut on her neck, according to the doctors treating her. Meanwhile, doctors refused to divulge the extent of her injuries.