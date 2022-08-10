Home States Telangana

Attacked by stalker for spurning him, Telangana girl battles for life

Source said that when Rohit threatened the girl to accept his proposal, her parents did not approach the police.

Published: 10th August 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stalker

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spurned, a youth brutally attacked a girl with a blade on Tuesday in Nalgonda, leaving her battling for life in hospital, and was nabbed by the police within hours of the horrific incident. According to Nalgonda I Town police, the attacker, identified as Meesala Rohit, walked up to the victim, Navya, who was hanging out with her friend at the Forest Office Park, and told her he would like to talk to her for a few minutes. Suddenly, he slashed indiscriminately at her neck, stomach, hands, legs and lips, before fleeing.

According to the police, Rohit, 21, is studying second-year BBA in MG University at Nalgonda while the victim is third-year student in the same college. The duo were classmates during their Intermediate days. The accused allegedly pestered her for over seven months to reciprocate his love, which she spurned.

Bearing a grudge against her, he resorted to brutal attack, police said.The victim’s friends rushed her to hospital and informed her brother who, in turn, conveyed the news to his father who lodged a police complaint against Rohit. Nalgonda police registered a case against Rohit under Section 307 of IPC. His friend Sai Kumar, who was present at the spot where the girl was attacked, was also taken into custody.

Source said that when Rohit threatened the girl to accept his proposal, her parents did not approach the police. Her brother in whom Navya confided approached Rohit’s parents and informed them of his harassment. Rohit’s parents reportedly assured Navya’s brother that such thing would not repeat.  


The victim who is currently battling for life in the hospital needs to undergo surgery for the cut on her neck, according to the doctors treating her. Meanwhile, doctors refused to divulge the extent of her injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stalker Youth attack Nalgonda
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp