Enhance ST quota to 10 per cent, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

The State unit of Congress has demanded the Telangana government to increase the Scheduled Tribes quota from six per cent to 10 per cent.

Published: 10th August 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

Speaking on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said: “The State government is not implementing the High Court judgment despite promising to provide 12 per cent reservations for STs.”Speaking at a meeting in Delhi, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy sought President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention for enhancing the reservation for STs.

