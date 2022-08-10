Home States Telangana

GHIAL launches EV charging, bio-diesel filling station at airport

The charging station is app based and compatible for use through Android and IOS App mobile devices. 

Published: 10th August 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles, E-vehicle

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strengthening its efforts towards eco-friendly operations, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) launched two sustainable initiatives, an EV charging station at the main car parking and a bio-diesel filling station at the public transportation centre.

The fast-charging station is accessible to all EV users who wish to avail the service.  With 30 KW, it can charge a four-wheeler from ‘empty’ to ‘full’ in about an hour. The charging station is app-based and compatible for use through Android and IOS App mobile devices. 

A first in Indian airports, GHIAL has also introduced a bio-diesel filling station at the airport. Bio-diesel is the only alternative diesel that can run any conventional, unmodified diesel engine. Bio-diesel is 11 percent oxygen by weight and contains no sulphur.

The use of bio-diesel can extend the life of diesel engines because it lubricates better than petroleum diesel, while diesel consumption, auto ignition, power output, and engine torque remain unaffected. It also has a cleansing effect on engine walls.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, “We aim to be a zero-carbon emission airport and will continue to adopt various eco-friendly measures. Sustainable fuel will accelerate our efforts in conserving the environment.”

Comments

