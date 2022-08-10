Reduce prices of fuel and essentials, get our vote, women tell BJP State president

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay faced some uncomfortable moments during a ‘Chai pe charcha’ event in Talla Singaram village of Choutuppal mandal in Munugode constituency on Tuesday when a group of women made it clear to him that they would vote for the party that would reduce the prices of cooking gas and essential commodities in the next elections.

Sanjay was interacting with the women during a Rachabanda programme’ as part of the third leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. Sanjay tried to convince the women that the burden of price hike per cylinder was just Rs 30 per month, and that too only due to the increase in crude oil prices because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sanjay, along with his saffron foot soldiers carrying the national flag, marched from Choutuppal to Talla Singaram and then Lingojigudem to spread awareness among the people on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. At the Rachabanda in Lingojigudem, farmers said that crop loan waiver was not done, and that Dharani portal had fueled massive corruption in the Revenue Department.

Srinu, a youngster from the village, said that though his father had passed away two years ago, his mother has not yet started receiving widow pension.The educated youth in Lingojigudem informed Sanjay that pharma firms were polluting the land, water and air in the village, rendering agricultural lands unsuitable for farming.

Sanjay wondered about the fate of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s assurance of Musi rejuvenation. Telling the people that the Chief Minister was going to give Rs 30,000 per vote for Munugode byelection, he asked the people to take the money and exercise their franchise as per their conscience.

During lunch hour, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, along with former MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Vivek Venkataswamy met Sanjay for an informal chat. They discussed the arrangements to be made for the public meeting in Munugode on August 21 that will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Sanjay later continued his padayatra to Akkireddigudem, Panthangi and Gundrampally.

