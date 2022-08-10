Home States Telangana

Telangana state asks Centre for 50 lakh more Covid vaccine doses

Meanwhile, about 11 per cent of the eligible population in Telangana has been administered the third precautionary dose.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday requested the Centre to arrange 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine for the State “immediately”.A letter sent to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in this regard said that Telangana had only 2.7 lakh doses available which was not sufficient even for two days.In his letter, Harish Rao said that the State government had asked the Government of India from time to time to increase the supply of vaccines. However, the State is receiving vaccines in small quantities due to which it has been unable to ramp up vaccination from present levels.

“The State has the capacity to administer three lakh doses every day as per the demand, but due to shortage of vaccine, we are able to give only 1.5 lakh doses per day,” he wrote.The State has decided to take a massive drive for administration of precautionary doses. It needs the Centre to provide more doses as soon as possible, Harish Rao wrote.

Meanwhile, about 11 per cent of the eligible population in Telangana has been administered the third precautionary dose. However, the State has been able to administer only three per cent of doses since the beginning of this month and as of August 8, health workers have been able to cover eight per cent of the population.  Only 7.25 per cent of people between 18 to 59 and 24 per cent of those above 60 have taken the precautionary dose. Incidentally, Telangana recorded 494 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday while 1,054 patients recovered from the virus.

11% beneficiaries received 3rd dose
About 11 per cent of the eligible population in Telangana has been administered the third precautionary dose. However, the State has been able to administer only three per cent of vaccination doses
since the beginning of this month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao Mansukh Mandaviya Covid vaccine
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp