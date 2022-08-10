Home States Telangana

Telangana state receives 80 cm rains as against 43 cm average

Meanwhile, for the past week, different parts of the State have seen moderate to heavy rainfall, while Hyderabad is reporting light to moderate rainfall.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the districts in the State recorded more than normal rainfall due to the Southwest monsoon this year. When the monsoons arrived in the second week of June, the showers were moderate, but it picked up in July and became intense, especially in northern parts of Telangana, where residential areas, roads and waterbodies were inundated.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the average rainfall recorded in the State was 80.1 cm against the normal rainfall of 43 cm between July 1 and August 1.Out of the 33 districts, as many as 30 have recorded large excess rainfall, while the remaining have witnessed excess rainfall. Among all districts, Nirmal has received the highest rainfall during this period at 130 cm, followed by Mulugu (129 cm) and Jagtial (122 cm).

In the last monsoon, the State recorded a rainfall of 100 cm against the normal rainfall of 72 cm. As there are more months left for the departure of monsoon, the State is very likely to record more than last year.
Climate change behind shifting rainfall pattern Heavy rainfall events have increased over the last 18 years. This is largely on account of greenhouse gases, regional anthropogenic emissions such as from aerosols and land use change due to urbanisation, which enhances the local convection.

Meanwhile, for the past week, different parts of the State have seen moderate to heavy rainfall, while Hyderabad is reporting light to moderate rainfall. During the last 24 hours, Wankidi in Kumurambheem Asifabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 8.3 cm.

With regard to weather interference, the depression is now lying over coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh about 70 km north-northwest of the capital city Bhubaneswar. It is expected to move gradually west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and AP on Wednesday.

