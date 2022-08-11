Home States Telangana

Bandi cites RTI replies, says TRS govt not allowing BCs to prosper

In a statement here, Sanjay cited the replies to the RTI queries raised by him on the funds spent on the welfare of BCs.

Published: 11th August 2022

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday accused the State government of neglecting the welfare of the backward castes, by not spending more than 10 per cent of the budget allocated for their welfare. In a statement here, Sanjay cited the replies to the RTI queries raised by him on the funds spent on the welfare of BCs. He said that during the last four annual budgets, Rs 3,000 crore was allocated for MBC Corporation, but not more than Rs 10 crore was spent.

Of 13,369 applicants for loans to MBCs, only 1,419 were able to secure loans, and that too in the last eight years, and of 5.70 lakh BCs who have applied for loans to become self-employed, only 50,000 were able to get the loans.Of Rs 660 crore budget allocated for the Nayi Brahmins (barbers), he said that only Rs 60 crore was spent, and that out of 35,651 loan applicants from the community, only 7,375 could secure loans. He said that only 5,720 dhobis received loans out of 56,850 applicants. Also, observing that for the last three years the sheep distribution scheme hasn’t been implemented, he said that GO 560 issued for toddy tappers, has remained in cold storage.

“Though BCs form more than 55 per cent of the population in the State, there are only 22 MLAs from the backward communities and only three ministers in the Cabinet,” he noted, reminding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement in Assembly in 2017 promising to enact the BC sub-plan, has not yet translated into reality.

