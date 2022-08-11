Home States Telangana

Shift in strategy: BJP names Sunil Bansal party in-charge of Telangana state

Published: 11th August 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NEW DELHI: A day after suffering a political setback in Bihar in the form of break up of alliance by JDU, the BJP appointed Sunil Bansal as national general secretary of party as well as in-charge of West Bengal, Odisha and poll-bound Telangana with immediate effect on Wednesday.In Telangana, Bansal replaces Tarun Chugh, who has been serving as the BJP’s in-charge.

Earlier, Bansal served as the general secretary (organisation) of party in Uttar Pradesh where he is credited with playing a crucial role in BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022.Bansal comes with a strong RSS ideological background, having served as its pracharak and also in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He is known to be a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to party sources, Bansal’s appointment as in-charge of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana assumes significance as the BJP is hoping to enhance its electoral success in maximum number of seats in these States through systematic poll strategies and organisational arrangements in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to party’s official communication, Jharkhand BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Saini replaces Bansal in Uttar Pradesh while UP BJP joint general secretary (organisation) Karamveer replaces Dharampal in Jharkhand.

Bansal started his political career with ABVP and also served as general secretary of Rajashthan University in 1989.He was associated with the RSS before joining the BJP and had played a very important role during the anti-corruption movement as the national convenor of Youths Against Corruption (YAS) from 2010 to 2014.

