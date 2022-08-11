Home States Telangana

Telangana state govt to convert soaked paddy into boiled rice

However, during the last year, the FCI was reluctant to lift boiled rice, and it has not given any assurance on collecting additional boiled rice stocks from the State.

Published: 11th August 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Civil Supplies Department authorities have decided to convert the paddy, which was soaked after heavy rains following a Centre-State stalemate over procurement, into fortified boiled rice.

The department has already requested the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to collect around 20 lakh metric tonnes in the form of fortified rice. However, during the last year, the FCI was reluctant to lift boiled rice, and it has not given any assurance on collecting additional boiled rice stocks from the State.

After the preliminary inquiry, the district administrations have reported that around 4.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was soaked across the State. The stocks of paddy are badly affected in the northern parts of the State where torrential rains were witnessed in the recent past.

As per the reports of district authorities, Jagtial district topped the list with 51,843 metric tonnes of soaked paddy, followed by Nizamabad (41,118 MT), Siddipet (40,000 MT), Medak (35,900 MT), Karimnagar (30,000 MT) and Nalgonda (24,293 MT). These figures indicate the lack of adequate foodgrain storage facilities in the State.

The paddy which was procured by the State government, and supplied to the rice millers for custom milling, was exposed to adverse climatic conditions and torrential rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soaked paddy Boiled rice
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp