Ticket please! Congress aspirants queue up

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s exit from the Congress, a frenzied fight has begun among various grand old party aspirants for the Munugode Assembly byelection ticket. A few of them are issuing open threats that they would also follow in Rajagopal’s footsteps if their wishes are not considered.

Palvai Sravanthi

On Wednesday, a purported audio clip of Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi Reddy’s phone conversation with a follower went viral on the social media. In the clip, she can be heard saying that the party will not win the election if the ticket is given to Chelimela Krishna Reddy. “If Congress is defeated in this byelection, Revanth may lose his prestige,” she states.

Later in the day, Sravanthi, speaking to the media, said that she would decide on her future course of action, if the party does not approve her candidature. Similarly, dissent is fermenting among the other aspirants too as names of “favourites” are making the rounds in Congress circles. Sravanthi’s rebel candidature in 2014 cost the Congress dearly (She contested as an Independent). TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy won the election.

Taking these developments into account, AICC secretary Bose Raju, TPCC working president B Mahesh Goud and R Damodar Reddy met the aspirants to pacify them. Asking them to make arrangements for TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s tour from August 16 to 20 in Munugode, Bose Raju told them to support the candidate who is ultimately chosen.

With the focus on the Munugode bypoll, the AICC secretary who has landed in Hyderabad held a meeting with Revanth. Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore will hold a series of discussions including a byelection planning committee meeting with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and other senior leaders on Thursday at Gandhi Bhavan.

Palvai Sravanthi ‘Audio’ clip goes viral

In a purported phone conversation with a follower, Palvai Sravanthi Reddy can be heard saying that the party will not win the election if the ticket is given to Chelimela Krishna Reddy. “If the Congress is defeated in this byelection, Revanth Reddy may lose his prestige,” she states in the now viral audio clip

