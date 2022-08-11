Woman disrupts wedding of paramour in Mancherial district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In true filmy style, a wedding ceremony was disrupted in Gadderaghadi area of Mandamarry mandal in Mancherial district on Wednesday after a woman, who claimed to be the lover of the bridegroom, barged into the function hall and staged a protest.

Sources said the bridegroom, B Rajesh and Ramani were in a relationship for more than six years. Ramani completed pharmacy course in Hanamkonda and Rajesh was working as an electrical engineer at a brick company in Hyderabad. They fell in love during this period.Ramani, who was pregnant, underwent an abortion on the advice of Rajesh.

On coming to know about the wedding, Ramani reached the hall when he was about to tie the knot. She also staged a protest and showed their photos and videos to the bride and her family members. At this time, Rajesh snatched the phone from her and manhandled her.

Disappointed over the developments, the bride, S Anusha, and her family members entered into an argument with Rajesh and left the wedding venue.Police reached the spot and took them to the police station and provided counselling following which both the families agreed for the wedding.

