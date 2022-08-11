Home States Telangana

Woman disrupts wedding of paramour in Mancherial district

Sources said the bridegroom, B Rajesh and Ramani were in a relationship for more than six years.

Published: 11th August 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In true filmy style, a wedding ceremony was disrupted  in Gadderaghadi area of Mandamarry mandal in Mancherial district on Wednesday after a woman, who claimed to be the lover of the bridegroom, barged into the function hall and staged a protest.

Sources said the bridegroom, B Rajesh and Ramani were in a relationship for more than six years. Ramani completed pharmacy course in Hanamkonda and Rajesh was working as an electrical engineer at a brick company in Hyderabad. They fell in love during this period.Ramani, who was pregnant, underwent an abortion on the advice of Rajesh.

On coming to know about the wedding, Ramani reached the hall when he was about to tie the knot. She also staged a protest and showed their photos and videos to the bride and her family members. At this time, Rajesh snatched the phone from her and manhandled her.

Disappointed over the developments, the bride, S Anusha, and her family members entered into an argument with Rajesh and left the wedding venue.Police reached the spot and took them to the police station and provided counselling following which both the families agreed for the wedding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman Wedding Wedding ceremony
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp