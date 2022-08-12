Home States Telangana

Freedom Run held across Telangana state

In Khammam, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrior flagged off the run in which many local residents and students participated.

Published: 12th August 2022 03:46 AM

A glimpse of the Freedom Run organised across Telangana on Thursday as part of the State government’s Svatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam campaign to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ KHAMMAM: Hundreds of people participated in the Freedom Run, organised at various places across the State on Thursday as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence.In Karimnagar, hundreds of youth carried a 500-metre-long national flag from Court Crass road to Telangana chowk.  

Speaking on the occasion, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said India achieved independence after many prominent personalities made enormous sacrifices.He said just like the non-violence movement for India’s Independence, Telangana State was formed due to a similar non-violence movement under the leadership of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.He urged the youth to participate in mass national anthem singing programmes on August 16.

Meanwhile, the Police Department organised the Freedom Run across the erstwhile Khammam district. In Bhadrachalam, a 2-km-long run was conducted in collaboration with a number of volunteers from several organisations.  In Khammam, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrior flagged off the run in which many local residents and students participated. In Kothagudem town, SP Vineeth G flagged a similar rally in which a large number of people participated.

