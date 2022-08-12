Home States Telangana

Telangana's Lower Manair Dam gates’ iron cables needs replacement

However, Superintended Engineer P Shiva Prasad told Express that the dam gates and bund were safe.

Published: 12th August 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Water flows through the open gates of Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Lower Manair Dam (LMD) authorities have proposed the replacement of iron cables of the floodgates as a precautionary measure. The dam safety committee informed authorities that frequent flooding has weakened the iron ropes.

However, Superintended Engineer P Shiva Prasad told Express that the dam gates and bund were safe. “For the safety of the dam, we have recommended that the iron cables be replaced,” he said. Notably, the recent floods damaged the gates of the Kadam dam, which made the LMD authorities seek sanction for the maintenance work on a priority basis as the proposal was postponed until after the monsoon.

The LMD authorities said they would replace the iron cables of 10 floodgates soon after the monsoon.
Irrigation Department officials said they were monitoring the dam’s safety. They added that the department would replace the cables of another 10 gates before the next monsoon.

