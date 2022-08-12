Tension as suspect jumps to death off police station in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Security was increased at the Mills Colony Police Station on Thursday after relatives of K Kumar, a history-sheeter, gathered following his death, allegedly due to his jumping off the police station building.

Kumar was arrested in a theft case along with Velpula Kumar on Monday. According to the police, the duo had, during their questioning on Tuesday, started arguing and in a fit of rage, Kumar had jumped off the first floor of the police station.

The police said Kumar had first been rushed to a hospital in Hanamkonda where the doctors refused to treat him as his condition was serious. He was then shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad where he died on Thursday evening.

After the autopsy in the MGM Hospital, Warangal, the body was handed over to his relatives. However, the relatives refused to believe the police version of the events and gathered in front of the police station.

Suspecting that the relatives of K Kumar may attack the police station, a high alert was sounded and additional personnel were deployed.

Speaking to the media, Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar said K Kumar jumped off the police station building before anyone could realise what was happening. He made it clear that no police officer was responsible for K Kumar’s death.

