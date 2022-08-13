Home States Telangana

Enjoy the view: Shatabdi Exp gets Vistadome

Sec’bad- Pune travellers can enjoy swivel seats, 360-degree view and glass rooftop 

Published: 13th August 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers on the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first for any train over South Central Railways, the Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express now has an additional Vistadome coach. According to the SCR, the train has witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupancy of 63 percent during the first few days of its introduction on August 10.  The addition of Vistadome coaches -- a composition of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches -- to the Shatabdi Train has added attraction to the service.

With its glass top and wide window panel view, passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through the breathtaking spectacular view of the Ananthagiri Hills along the Vikarabad - Wadi section.

Along the journey passengers can also relish the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds. Apart from having glass roof-top, Vistadome coaches have several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, swivel chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors  etc.

Last but not the least, these coaches provide a 360-degree view to the passengers. In addition to the swivel seats, these coaches come with an observation lounge.The train consists of one Vistadome coach, two executive class coaches and nine AC chair car coaches.

Train No. 12026 Secunderabad - Pune Shatabdi Express leaves Secunderabad at 2.45 pm on all days of the week, except Tuesday, and reaches Pune at 11.10 pm the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 12025 Pune - Secunderabad Shatabdi Express leaves Pune at 6 am on all days of the week, except Tuesday, and reaches Secunderabad at 2.20 pm the same day. These trains halt at Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Solapur railway stations in both the directions.

Blend of luxury and unending panoramic view
Apart from having glass roof-top, Vistadome coaches have several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, swivel chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors  etc. These coaches provide a 360-degree view to passengers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shatabdi Express South Central Railways
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp