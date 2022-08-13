Enjoy the view: Shatabdi Exp gets Vistadome

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first for any train over South Central Railways, the Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express now has an additional Vistadome coach. According to the SCR, the train has witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupancy of 63 percent during the first few days of its introduction on August 10. The addition of Vistadome coaches -- a composition of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches -- to the Shatabdi Train has added attraction to the service.

With its glass top and wide window panel view, passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through the breathtaking spectacular view of the Ananthagiri Hills along the Vikarabad - Wadi section.

Along the journey passengers can also relish the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds. Apart from having glass roof-top, Vistadome coaches have several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, swivel chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc.

Last but not the least, these coaches provide a 360-degree view to the passengers. In addition to the swivel seats, these coaches come with an observation lounge.The train consists of one Vistadome coach, two executive class coaches and nine AC chair car coaches.

Train No. 12026 Secunderabad - Pune Shatabdi Express leaves Secunderabad at 2.45 pm on all days of the week, except Tuesday, and reaches Pune at 11.10 pm the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 12025 Pune - Secunderabad Shatabdi Express leaves Pune at 6 am on all days of the week, except Tuesday, and reaches Secunderabad at 2.20 pm the same day. These trains halt at Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Solapur railway stations in both the directions.

Blend of luxury and unending panoramic view

