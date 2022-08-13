Home States Telangana

Traffic diversions to be imposed for Har Ghar Tiranga rally

Hundreds of students and officials from various government departments are expected to participate in it.

Published: 13th August 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

tiranga

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police have imposed traffic restrictions on MG Road in Vijayawada from Saturday 8 am to 12 pm in view of a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign rally.Police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Friday said the rally will start from Old Bus Stand near the old police control room and culminate at Benz Circle.  Hundreds of students and officials from various government departments are expected to participate in it.

In view of the rally, the Vijayawada traffic police said all vehicles, including RTC buses, going towards Benz circle from the control room junction would be diverted through Siddhartha College Junction via Eluru Road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa Hotel and Jammichettu Centre. Similarly, vehicles moving towards bus stand will be diverted at Krishna Lanka through the national highway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp