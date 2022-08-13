Traffic diversions to be imposed for Har Ghar Tiranga rally

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police have imposed traffic restrictions on MG Road in Vijayawada from Saturday 8 am to 12 pm in view of a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign rally.Police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Friday said the rally will start from Old Bus Stand near the old police control room and culminate at Benz Circle. Hundreds of students and officials from various government departments are expected to participate in it.

In view of the rally, the Vijayawada traffic police said all vehicles, including RTC buses, going towards Benz circle from the control room junction would be diverted through Siddhartha College Junction via Eluru Road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa Hotel and Jammichettu Centre. Similarly, vehicles moving towards bus stand will be diverted at Krishna Lanka through the national highway.

